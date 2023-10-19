





Wednesday night is not the most popular night of the week for football games.

This point was illustrated this Wednesday as an image of the Conference-USA showdown between Florida International University and Sam Houston floated around social media due to the stadium appearing virtually empty.

It is Sam Houston’s first year in the NCAA Division I FBS, and the Bearkats have yet to win a game in its new conference, going 0–6 to start the 2023 season. Bearkats fans didn’t seem to make much of an effort to strut down to Elliott T. Bowers Stadium on Wednesday night, just the same as FIU fans didn’t make the journey to watch their team play in Huntsville, Texas.

Regardless, college football fans couldn’t help but make fun of the scene of the away side’s empty stands. Take a look at some of the best social media reaction.

