





Rarely does a regular-season game receive the hype of Ohio State and Notre Dame's showdown Saturday evening and still exceed it.

Thanks to Buckeyes running back Chip Trayanum, it happened.

Trayanum’s 1-yard rushing touchdown with one second left gave No. 6 Ohio State a 17-14 win over the No. 9 Fighting Irish in an instant classic. The Buckeyes led 10-0, gave it away, and finally regrouped for a heart-stopping final drive led by quarterback Kyle McCord.

Needless to say, the college football universe had opinions on one of the best regular-season games of the still-young 2020s.

Fingers were pointed at Notre Dame’s coaching in the closing minutes.

Notre Dame has themselves to blame. Threw the ball in the final 2 mins, allowing Ohio State to keep a timeout. Dropped INT. Allowing a huge pass on 3rd & 19. Terrible coaching. #OSUvsND — Austin (@AustinPlanet) September 24, 2023

McCord got plenty of flowers …

Kyle McCord has juice. No idea if he's another Fields or Haskins or Stroud or whatever but he has juice. That was big-time. Also Egbuka will never get enough shine for what he is (a top-five college WR pretty easy who happens to share a field with 2020s Pitt Larry Fitzgerald) — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) September 24, 2023

… and his fair share of hyperbole, too.

Kyle McCord legacy drive pic.twitter.com/NuvlUlFvXx — Voyager (@crydamoure400) September 24, 2023

Ohio State observers showered the Buckeyes defense with praise.

Ohio State’s defense wins a game for the first time since Jesus Christ was selling sandals in Cheyenne — Ramzy Nasrallah (@ramzy) September 24, 2023

The Fighting Irish’s considerable futility against the Buckeyes was noted.

Notre Dame hasn’t beaten Ohio State since 1936. — Buckeye Videos+ (@BuckeyeVideos) September 24, 2023

The world prepared for a long night on Notre Dame message boards.

.@ENERGY please prepare for the strain on our national grid notre dame message boards are about to create — Ryan Nanni (@celebrityhottub) September 24, 2023

The Fighting Irish were even implicated by the meme of the moment.

Notre Dame when the game is on the line pic.twitter.com/ZvHLFYHSk1 — Andrew (@aterry65) September 24, 2023

One area where debate seemed to be off limits: the game was a masterpiece befitting its participants and setting.








