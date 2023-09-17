





The story just keeps getting better for the Colorado football team.

The Buffaloes improved to 3-0 under coach Deion Sanders after rallying from an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit to thwart upset-minded Colorado State, 43-35, in double overtime late Saturday night in Boulder.

It was a chippy game befitting a bitter intrastate rivalry, having taken on added intensity after Rams coach Jay Norvell took a verbal jab at Sanders earlier in the week about his sunglasses. Indeed, tempers simmered in a pregame dust-up between the teams at midfield. Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter was knocked out of the game after taking a brutal late hit.

Ultimately, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders engineered a 98-yard drive and subsequent two-point conversion to send the game to overtime. The younger Sanders then connected with tight end Michael Harrison on touchdown passes in both extra periods as the Buffaloes outlasted the underdog Rams.

The college football world was apoplectic in the aftermath of the game early Sunday morning. Here’s a sampling of the best reactions from social media.

Colorado State lost a rivalry game in which it had a 99.4% win probability with 2:06 left. The Rams had 17 penalties for 187 yards, had a late hit that knocked out one of Colorado's best players and turned the ball over 4 times. Just a complete meltdown. No other way around it. pic.twitter.com/AXqnaomfVZ — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) September 17, 2023

Colorado Fans storming the field after beating a team they were favored to beat, is the clearest example of the hope Coach Prime has brought to a fan base that hasn’t won or had this type of spotlight in a long time. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 17, 2023

I can't believe Colorado State kicked an XP to go to a 2nd OT in which they'd probably need a 2-pt anyway. From the lead to the penalties to the 4th down punt, Colorado State completely gave that game away and didn't try to win when it could've. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) September 17, 2023

Shedeur Sanders

78% Completion Percentage

1251yds 10TDs 1 Int

3-0#HeismanWatch — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) September 17, 2023

This one is for Travis 🙏 — Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) September 17, 2023

One thing I hope people take away: The Colorado show is huge, but the real, local rivalry only made this game more exciting and meaningful. These two programs do not like each other, independent of Norvell/Deion. Local stories only heighten national interest. Rivalries rule. — Shehan Jeyarajah (@ShehanJeyarajah) September 17, 2023

Deion Sanders haters deleting tweets after Colorado won pic.twitter.com/0vJJwJ0eVh — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) September 17, 2023

Folks on the East Coast rn: pic.twitter.com/BWh4uf072M — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 17, 2023







