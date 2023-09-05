





Deion Sanders and Colorado made a statement with their captivating Week 1 win against TCU.

With the likes of Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter stealing the show in the opening week of college football action, the Buffaloes surged into the AP Top 25 in the Week 2 rankings, receiving a total of 269 votes in the poll, which was released Tuesday.

The AP voters rank Colorado as the No. 22 team in the nation, marking the first time the program has been nationally ranked since 2020. While it’s only been one week, the hype surrounding the Buffs is at an all-time high following their win against last season’s national championship runners-up.

With so much attention on Sanders’s squad, the college football world had plenty of intriguing reactions to Colorado entering the Top 25 at No. 22.

Colorado is ranked #22 in the new AP Top 25 poll. That's ahead of Texas A&M, Tulane, and Clemson. This team went 1-11 last year and lost 5 games by 40+ points. It's incredible what Deion Sanders has done. The transfer portal and NIL have changed college sports forever. pic.twitter.com/FOwPca9htx — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) September 5, 2023

Colorado is ranked above Clemson in the new AP. If you told someone that a year ago, they’d put you in a nursing home. — Saturday Down South (@SatDownSouth) September 5, 2023

It’s an absolute joke that Colorado somehow is in the top 25. — Ryan Mangold (@heymangold) September 5, 2023

Honestly didn’t see them being ranked top 25 after that win but I like it — Te’ 𓃵 (@TeTheGamer) September 5, 2023

From trashy to classy. The Buffs are ranked #22 in the @AP_Top25!! #CUBuffs #GoBuffs https://t.co/Cox61oBd9w — Justin Adams (@justinadamsTV) September 5, 2023

They made Colorado Top 25 for the controversy 🤣 — Rev. Eric Dunn (@ericvdunn) September 5, 2023

Roughly 9 months ago, I covered a Colorado team that completed a 1-11 season by getting blown out 221-45 in November. I just submitted an AP Top 25 ballot with the #cubuffs at No. 20.

What a ride it’s been so far. — Brian Howell (@BrianHowell33) September 5, 2023

Colorado projected by many to be the worst team in the P5 To Top 25 after Week 1 The beauty of sports. https://t.co/bZzcvpacKk — Ryan Coyle (@ryancoyle35) September 5, 2023







