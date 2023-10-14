





If you went to bed at halftime of the Stanford–Colorado game Friday night, you’re forgiven. After all, the Buffaloes were housing the visiting Cardinal, 29-0, and the game wasn’t even as close as that score might indicate.

There was little reason to expect that Stanford, losers of four straight, could flip the script in the second half.

Then Pac-12 After Dark happened.

The Cardinal scored the first 26 points of the second half and capped their comeback with a 46-yard field goal by Joshua Karty as time expired in regulation.

The teams traded touchdowns in the first overtime. But Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders was intercepted in the end zone in the second overtime, allowing Stanford to then win the game with a 31-yard field goal by Karty.

Final score: Stanford 46, Colorado 43 (2 OT)

It was the largest comeback in Stanford history and the largest blown lead in Colorado history.

Cardinal quarterback Ashton Daniels threw for 396 yards and four touchdowns, and Elic Ayomanor recorded a school-record 294 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Sanders threw for 400 yards and five touchdowns before incurring the costly pick in overtime.

Fans and pundits around the college football world were stunned by what transpired in Boulder. Here are some of the best reactions from social media.

Colorado had a 99.8% win probability early in the 2nd half. pic.twitter.com/QXKw8FO37a — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) October 14, 2023

pour one out for everyone who went to bed because Colorado was up 29-0 — no context college football (@nocontextcfb) October 14, 2023

This loss just took a bat to the knees of Colorado’s bowl hopes. pic.twitter.com/C6owetkEgA — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) October 14, 2023

She don’t know he’s crying because he bet his entire rent money on Colorado pic.twitter.com/OSLiGv50N3 — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) October 14, 2023

Deion Sanders haters rallying the troops after Colorado lost to Stanford pic.twitter.com/yTUWEDsQqq — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) October 14, 2023

We got a Stanford single game receiving record. pic.twitter.com/LJxcaMLniA — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) October 14, 2023

Coaches running to get #13 from Stanford to enter the transfer portal pic.twitter.com/QfWN5wlhpy — NMD Grant (@NMDgrant) October 14, 2023

Wait….Colorado was up 29 at half, at home, to 1-4 Stanford..and lost?! — Jake Query (@jakequery) October 14, 2023

That zoom on Deion’s face during the Stanford TD deserves an Emmy pic.twitter.com/HIqWoUzpRj — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) October 14, 2023

Just got back to the crib.. I know my Colorado Buffs won❗️PRIME TIME BABY‼️ — Davo Migo (@DeeBlockDavo) October 14, 2023

Stanford improved to 2-4 overall and 1-3 in Pac-12 play with the win. Colorado dropped to 4-3 and 1-3 in the Pac-12.







