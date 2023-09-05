





Clemson’s offense had a nightmare performance in its season opener against Duke on Monday night.

Myriad turnovers plagued the Tigers, particularly in the red zone, as they failed to convert strong field position into points throughout the night.

During a span of five possessions, Clemson had a field goal attempt blocked, fumbled twice (both of which came within the 10-yard line), turnover the ball over on downs and threw an interception.

The Tigers failed to put a single point on the scoreboard in the second half, as Duke’s defense came up with big plays throughout the night.

The stunning Clemson defeat left the college football world in awe, and fans and media had plenty to say about Dabo Swinney’s team’s lackluster offensive showing.

In the second half, Clemson has driven to the Duke 1, 4 and 7-yard lines and gotten zero points. That's hard to do. Tigers find themselves down 21-7 with 10:33 left. Duke hasn't won a top-10 game since Steve Spurrier coached the team. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) September 5, 2023

Duke up 21 points on Clemson like they’re comparing ACT results — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 5, 2023

Weird stat: Clemson has never won in ACC play after the league decided to expand to 17 football members — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 5, 2023

everything about the clemson offense the last couple of years has felt like it requires an immense amount of effort. the football equivalent of watching one person move a couch. — Ryan Nanni (@celebrityhottub) September 5, 2023

Clemson's offense is innovative in the sense that it's almost impossible to go an entire half without punting or scoring a single point — Matt Hinton (@MattRHinton) September 5, 2023

Clemson's red zone offense tonight😬 pic.twitter.com/T4V1DjMcIs — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 5, 2023

Unfortunately, unlike last season, I don't cover the ACC anymore so y'all will have to find another unbiased local reporter to hear the news that Duke def. Clemson 28-7 marking the Tigers 3rd loss in their last 4 games as they fall to last in the ACC. Sorry for any inconvenience — Mike Uva (@Mike_Uva) September 5, 2023

Is Clemson a softball school — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) September 5, 2023

This is the worst Clemson team I’ve seen in a long time. The offense looks terrible. Zero playmakers. Losing to Duke is an all-time low in the Dabo Swinney era. — Big Game Boomer (@BigGameBoomer) September 5, 2023







