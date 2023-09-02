





It didn’t take long for things to get weird on College GameDay this season.

ESPN’s flagship pregame show traveled to Charlotte for Saturday’s battle between North Carolina and South Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Classic. The broadcast featured crazed fans on both sides, but one fan in particular might have taken things a little too far.

While headed to a commercial break, the broadcast showed one fan, without a shirt on, taking a bath in mayonnaise (presumably Duke’s brand) to show off his enthusiasm. The result was one of the most disgusting visuals you will see all season.

The mayo bath makes its return on College GameDay 😅 pic.twitter.com/0Pfviaj8ap — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 2, 2023

Some fans will do anything to get on television, even if it means bathing themselves in a perishable condiment.

Duke’s Mayo has established its place in college football lore, as it sponsors a bowl game each year that leads to a mayo bath for the winning head coach. Now, apparently, fans want in on that tradition.







