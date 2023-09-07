A sickening collision in the AFL’s first qualifying final ended Angus Brayshaw’s night early and has placed Collingwood’s Brayden Maynard at risk of missing finals.

The Demons were running forward out of the middle when Brayshaw attempted to kick downfield.

Maynard left the ground in an attempt to block the kick, Brayshaw got the ball off and the Magpies player’s momentum carried him forward through the air.

Maynard’s shoulder collided with Brayshaw’s head. The Demons midfielder — who has had previous problems after several concussions, and has worn a helmet for several seasons — was laid flat on the ground without moving for a minute.

His furious teammates surrounded Maynard, as medical staff treated Brayshaw. The Collingwood player was put on report.

Brayshaw was eventually stretchered off the ground, giving a thumbs up to the crowd. Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin said Brayshaw was moving and talking in the rooms at half-time.

He was taken to the rooms, and almost immediately subbed out of the game for Bailey Laurie.

Melbourne players were particularly concerned for Angus Brayshaw given his previous history of concussions.(AAP: Joel Carrett)

Maynard was asked after the game about the collision and whether he thought he could be in trouble for the hit.

“I don’t want to say too much, but it’s a footy act. I came forward, I jumped to smother the ball and yeah, unfortunately I just got him on the way down,” he told Channel Seven.

“So I don’t know. We’ll have to wait and see what happens.

“But it’s all love. I absolutely love that guy to bits. So yeah, it’s shattering what happened.”

If the incident is ruled a football action, with no other option for Maynard, then the Magpies player would be likely to escape sanction.

However, if the match review officer, Michael Christian, rules that Maynard left the ground and hit Brayshaw high, leading to concussion, then Maynard could face a ban of two or more weeks, which would end his season.

The Demons are also at risk of losing a player to suspension.

In another first quarter incident, Melbourne forward Jacob van Rooyen hit Collingwood’s Dan McStay with a high elbow.

McStay went off the ground and was given a HIA assessment, but returned to play on.

Loading