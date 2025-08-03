DENALI PARK, Alaska — A driver was killed and a passenger in his car injured after hitting a moose near the entrance to Alaska’s Denali National Park and Preserve.

The vehicle’s collision with the moose occurred around 1 a.m. Friday, just south of the entrance to the Denali Park Road near Mile 235 of the George Parks Highway, also referred to as the Parks Highway, the park said in a statement.

The 24-year-old male driver, who was from Bulgaria, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 24-year-old female passenger, who is from North Macedonia, was taken to a Fairbanks hospital.

The National Park Service is investigating the incident and working with the Bulgarian Embassy to notify the driver’s family.

“The collision serves as a sobering reminder of the hazards of wildlife along Alaska’s roadways,” the park said. “Moose, caribou, and other large animals are often active at dawn, dusk, and nighttime hours, and can be difficult to see.”

The park urged drivers to slow down in dark conditions and use high-beam headlights.