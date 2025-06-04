CNN — The German city of Cologne is moving 20,500 people in its largest evacuation since World War II, after officials discovered three massive, unexploded bombs.

The American bombs – two 20-ton weapons and another that weighs 10 tons – were found in a shipyard on Monday, the city said, causing a huge “danger zone” to be sealed off on Wednesday morning.

A hospital, two retirement centers and the city’s second largest train station were among the facilities emptied out. Schools, churches, museums and two of the city’s cultural landmarks – the Musical Dome theater and the Philharmonic Hall – also fell within the evacuation zone.

The discovery of unexploded weapons is a frequent phenomenon in Cologne, which was decimated by Allied bombing during World War II, but no operation of this size has been carried out since the end of the war, the city said.

“Everyone involved hopes that the defusing can be completed by Wednesday,” city authorities said in a statement. “This will only be possible if all those affected leave their homes or workplaces early and stay outside the evacuation area from the outset.”

The city told residents to “stay calm (and) prepare yourselves” for the evacuation, recommending they visit friends or family and avoid workplaces in the sealed-off area.

Officials said they “cannot make any reliable predictions” about how long the operation will take, adding that specialists cannot begin to defuse the bombs until the entire area has been evacuated.

“If you refuse, we will escort you from your home – if necessary by force – along with the police,” the city’s statement said.

Allied nations conducted 262 air raids of Cologne during World War II, killing approximately 20,000 residents and leaving the city in ruins. Nearly all of the buildings in the Old Town were destroyed, as were 91 of the city’s 150 churches.

A massive reconstruction effort took place after the war, with the Old Town rebuilt and major landmarks restored.

But small evacuations still take place on a regular basis when unexploded ordnances are found. Around 10,000 residents had to leave their homes in October when another American bomb was found, and in December, 3,000 people were asked to evacuate.