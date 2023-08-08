Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

80 min: Caicedo has a spell on the ball and A Swaby concedes a corner.

79 min: Blackwood is over the ball, it’s a good delivery but it’s out for another corner. This time Blackwood takes it short but it’s deflected out for a throw in. McNamara is on for Sampson before the throw is taken, they then get it in the box but Colombia clear. So much happening!

78 min: Ramirez is on the deck now and Wiltshire is taking on some instructions. She is okay to continue and we are back underway. A lot of frantic play from Jamaica and D Arias has some good defending – thwarting Cameron but she concedes a corner.

76 min: Shaw nutmegs Durango in the box but she can’t get back into her own ball. She gets on the edge of the area and should have taken a shot first time, she takes too many touches and she is swarmed.

74 min: Carabali and Ramirez concede throw ins as Jamaica continue their pursuit for an equaliser. It comes to Blackwood but it’s overhit.

72 min: Blackwood is over the set piece ball but she takes it too early and so we come back to take it again. It’s a good delivery, Perez collects. The keeper spills the ball but smothers it, a good opportunity gone.

71 min: Shaw is fouled by D Arias, she gets a yellow card and gives away a free kick.

70 min: Scrappy forward play from Jamaica, they are having time on the ball but they are being forced into poor touches by high Colombian press. Shaw gets the ball on the edge of the box but her resulting shot doesn’t have enough on it to trouble Perez, who collects.

68 min: C Arias tries to cross and Blackwood sees it out but she is offside. Jamaica make a change with Carter off for Cameron.

66 min: Wiltshire gets a good ball to Sampson but her touch is too heavy and she gifts it back to Colombia. Possession is exchanged quickly but Colombia come away with it, Caicedo has stunning footwork and tries to replicate her stunner against Germany but this time it is just over the bar.

64 min: Shaw makes a great cross, it’s over the head of Brown and Spence loses out to C Arias. A reminder that Jamaica have only scored once in the tournament, that came in their match against Panama.

62 min: This is the first time in this competition where Jamaica have been losing, having not conceded until today. It will be interesting to see how they respond, so far Colombia have put a lot of pressure on them as they try and double their lead. Garcia pings it in but it’s headed away before Caicedo can get to it.

60 min: Santos takes the corner but it’s headed clear by Shaw. C Swaby gets pushed by Ramirez and Jamaica can clear their lines.

58 min: Connor has got in touch and wants a shout out to his daughter Louise who is in Melbourne watching! There you go Connor. Back to the game and Spence has a long range effort which is easily saved by Perez. Colombia come right back and C Swaby sees it out for a corner.

57 min: The goal from Usme has unlocked this game now, Jamaica cannot afford to just be defensive – they need a goal to keep themselves in this World Cup. Jamaica come again, this time Perez collects before Brown can get to it.

55 min: Jamaica win a free kick in a good spot, Blackwood will take it. The referee is having to have a word with players in the box before it’s taken. Blackwood pings in a lovely delivery, Brown is on the far post but she can’t convert. Colombia immediately counter and oh my word Caicedo could be in here! She makes a good run but Spencer does well to pressure her off the ball. WOW!

53 min: Guzman – who is on her competitive debut – pings a massive ball to Usme, she takes a touch and blasts it past Spencer. A great goal and Jamaica concede their first goal. A fine first touch from Catalina Usme gives her the time and space to blast Colombia into the lead. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images Much to the annoyance of Jamaica’s keeper Rebecca Spencer. Photograph: Hamish Blair/AP Updated at 05.31 EDT

GOAL! Colombia 1-0 Jamaica (Usme, 51′) HUGE! What a hit, it all comes from Guzman too. Colombia’s Catalina Usme celebrates after opening the scoring with a fine finish. Photographs: Hannah McKay/Reuters. Updated at 05.26 EDT

51 min: Shaw make a good run but she is crowded off the ball. Primus has a great pass to Brown but Guzman clears – the tale of this game.

49 min: Ramirez has a good ball to C Arias but her cross is straight out of play. It’s pinballing around the pitch with each team having a few passes but it’s just as fragmented as the first half so far.

47 min: Guzman does well to draw a foul from Carter with Jamaica on the front foot.

Back underway! Colombia 0-0 Jamaica Jamaica have made a change, Van Zanten is off for Primus. So can someone find a winner? Or will we be heading to extra time? We will soon find out …

Half time! Colombia 0-0 Jamaica It has been a cagey, tense and foul-frenzied half but it was expected with the two different types of football on display in this clash. All to play for in the second half!

45 + 3 min: Carter sees it in and it does come to Shaw but the effort is way off target. Jamaica’s best chance of the half.

45 + 3 min: Carabali sees it over the bar of her own goal for a corner, a miscommunication between her and Perez.

45 + 2 min: There will be four minutes added – this half deserved more than that! Spence gets a yellow card with a foul on Caicedo, the Tottenham player gets a bit frustrated after being shown the card.

45 min: Usme and Santos over the corner ball but it’s Santos who takes it. It’s Shaw who heads it though and Spencer collects.

44 min: Van Zanten does well to find Shaw but the Manchester City star doesn’t get a good touch. Colombia have another corner as they attack but Blackwood sees it out.

43 min: C Swaby has been shown a yellow card for a foul on Ramirez, she hit her in the face but it wasn’t intentional. The free kick is taken by Durango but Brown clears away, Guzman picks up the ball for a shot but it is way over the bar.

41 min: A Swaby pops it upfield to try and find Shaw but Perez is the first to the ball – the Colombian goalkeeper has not been troubled much at all so far. Spence with a great pass to keep a play alive but C Swaby has a poor pass and it’s out.

39 min: Santos again over the corner ball, this time she pings it into the box. It’s initially blocked but it comes to Carabali whose shot is over the bar. Jorelyn Carabali blazes over the bar. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images Updated at 04.48 EDT

38 min: Santos takes the corner short, it comes back to Santos but Blackwood sees it out for another corner.

37 min: Ramirez has an unbelievable run, making her way through three Jamaican defenders but eventually she is tackled by Wiltshire – really well timed to only see it out for a corner.

36 min: Blackwood with a controlled intercept there but she can’t keep a hold of it. John has got in touch and wants to know some details from this one so here you go: the referee is Kate Jacewisz and the match is being played at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.

34 min: Santos is down again, Shaw can’t believe it but she did get her studs on her foot. Santos all good to continue though and Jamaica have the ball, Brown tries to unlock an attack but she loses out.

32 min: It is all Colombia at the moment as Usme boots it upfield, Santos tries a shot but C Swaby blocks.

30 min: WHAT A SAVE! Usme sends it into the box after a short corner but Spencer has a great punch away. My word.

30 min: Ramirez was having a great run but Blackwood got a tackle in and we have a free kick. Usme has a pinpoint delivery but D Arias can’t quite get to it but it’s out for a corner.