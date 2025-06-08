BOGOTA, Colombia (AFP) — A prominent Colombian right-wing presidential candidate is in critical condition after being shot three times during a campaign event in Bogota on Saturday, authorities said.
Thirty-nine-year-old Senator Miguel Uribe was speaking to supporters in the capital when a gunman shot him twice in the head and once in the knee before being detained.
Graphic footage from the scene showed Uribe slumped against the hood of a white car, smeared with blood, as a group of men tried to hold him and stop the bleeding.
A security guard managed to detain the suspected attacker, a minor who is believed to be 15 years old.
Uribe was airlifted to the hospital in “critical condition” where he is undergoing a “neurosurgical” and “peripheral vascular procedure,” the Santa Fe Clinic in Bogota confirmed.
Uribe’s wife posted on his X account that “he is fighting for his life at this moment.”
Police director Carlos Fernando Triana said the suspect was injured in the affray and was receiving treatment.
Two others — a man and a woman — were also wounded, and a Glock-style firearm was seized.
Para los que dicen que no fue un petrista quien atentó contra Miguel Uribe. Solo miren su cara y su aspecto y saquen conclusiones.
PLAGA HIJUEPUTA pic.twitter.com/0qMxWx3Ikh
— Adriana Martinez (@AdrianaVeterin) June 8, 2025
“Our hearts are broken, Colombia hurts,” Carolina Gomez, a 41-year-old businesswoman, told AFP as she prayed with candles for Uribe’s health.
The motive for the attack is not yet publicly known, and Colombia’s minister of defence vowed that the military, police, and intelligence services would deploy “all their capabilities” to find out what happened.
The minister, Pedro Sanchez, also announced a roughly US$725,000 reward for information about who was behind the shooting.
The attack was condemned across the political spectrum and from overseas, with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio calling it “a direct threat to democracy.”
Rubio pointed blame at Colombia’s leftist president Gustavo Petro, claiming the attack was the “result of the violent leftist rhetoric coming from the highest levels of the Colombian government.”
“President Petro needs to dial back the inflammatory rhetoric and protect Colombian officials,” the top US diplomat said.
Petro “categorically and forcefully” condemned the attack.
“This act of violence is an attack not only against his person, but also against democracy, freedom of thought, and the legitimate exercise of politics in Colombia,” the presidency said in the statement.
Petro was due to address the nation late on Saturday evening.
Uribe, a strong critic of Petro, is a member of the Democratic Center party, which announced last October his intention to run in the 2026 presidential election.
Authorities said that there was no specific threat made against the politician before the incident. Like many public figures in Colombia, Uribe had close personal protection.
The country is home to several armed guerrilla groups, powerful cartels, and has a long history of political violence.
Uribe is the son of Diana Turbay, a famed Colombian journalist who was killed after being kidnapped by Pablo Escobar’s Medellin Cartel.
One of his grandfathers was former Colombia president Julio Cesar Turbay, who led the country from 1978 to 1982.
Shot ‘from behind’
Supporters gathered outside the medical facility, lighting candles and clutching crucifixes as they prayed for his recovery.
Uribe’s party said in a statement Saturday that an “armed individual” had shot the senator from behind.
The party leader, former president Alvaro Uribe, described the shooting as an attack against “a hope for the country.”
Miguel Uribe — who is not related to Alvaro — has been a senator since 2022. He previously served as Bogota’s government secretary and city councilor.
He also ran for city mayor in 2019, but lost that election.
It’s not (only) about you.
Supporting The Times of Israel isn’t a transaction for an online service, like subscribing to Netflix. The ToI Community is for people like you who care about a common good: ensuring that balanced, responsible coverage of Israel continues to be available to millions across the world, for free.
Sure, we’ll remove all ads from your page and you’ll unlock access to some excellent Community-only content. But your support gives you something more profound than that: the pride of joining something that really matters.
Join the Times of Israel Community
Join our Community
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
You appreciate professional journalism
We’re really pleased that you’ve read X Times of Israel articles in the past month.
You clearly find our careful reporting valuable, during an ongoing war when facts are often distorted and news coverage of Israel often lacks context.
Your support is essential to continue our work. We want to continue delivering the professional journalism you value, even as the demands on our newsroom have grown dramatically since October 7.
So today, please consider joining our reader support group, The Times of Israel Community. For as little as $6 a month you’ll become our partners while enjoying The Times of Israel AD-FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content available only to Times of Israel Community members.
Thank you,
David Horovitz, Founding Editor of The Times of Israel
Join Our Community
Join Our Community
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
‘https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘272776440645465’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);