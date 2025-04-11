U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., announced a gubernatorial bid on Friday, becoming the second Democrat to jump into the 2026 race to succeed term-limited Gov. Jared Polis.

Phil Weiser, Colorado’s Democratic attorney general, has already announced a bid. Weiser has emerged as a high-profile opponent of the Trump administration, joining with other state attorneys general to file lawsuits over a series of policies and executive orders.

“From expanding the Child Tax Credit to securing $7B for Colorado’s infrastructure, we’ve made real progress together,” Bennet said on X. “Now, it’s time to keep building a future in Colorado that works for all of us.”

DEM SENATOR SAYS PARTY BRAND IS ‘REALLY PROBLEMATIC’ AND LED TO THE LOSS OF TRUST OF WORKING-CLASS VOTERS

Bennet has served in the Senate more than 16 years.

The lawmaker won re-election in 2022, so if he were elected governor, he would vacate his Senate seat before the end of his current six-year term.

RFK JR’S CONFIRMATION HEARING GOES OFF RAILS AMID MULTIPLE CLASHES WITH DEM SENATORS: ‘REPEATEDLY DEBUNKED’

Bennet previously mounted a presidential bid in 2019 but dropped out in 2020.

COLORADO DEMS RAM ABORTION, TRANSGENDER BILLS THROUGH ON LIMITED SUNDAY SESSION DEBATE: ‘UNPRECEDENTED’