





Colorado already has topped its total number of wins from last season after defeating Nebraska, 36-14, in its home opener on Saturday.

Prior to the Buffaloes’ victory against the Cornhuskers, Colorado had not defeated Nebraska since 2019, with a 34-31 overtime victory at home. However, as the Buffaloes were putting the finishing touches on their second win of the season in the Deion Sanders era, fans were eager to celebrate on the playing surface at Folsom Field.

However, the celebration started a bit too soon. With one second left in regulation, some fans stormed the field in hopes of celebrating the Buffs’ win over their regional rival.

Security on the field managed to a keep a huge swath of fans away off the field until the final second ticked off the scoreboard, while allowing Sanders to shake hands with Nebraska coach Matt Rhule.

For a fan base that hasn’t enjoyed a winning season since ’16, Colorado supporters were eager to celebrate the win, knowing the program already has doubled last season’s win total. A big part of the team’s success has been the play of quarterback Shedeur Sanders, one of the Colorado head coach’s sons.

Shedeur threw for 393 yards and two touchdowns on 31-of-42 passing. He has also has registered the second-most passing yards (903) without an interception through two games in major college football since 2000. He trails only Nic Shimonek of Texas Tech, who threw for 927 yards without a pick in his first two games of the 2017 season.

Colorado will return to action Sept. 16 against intrastate rival Colorado State.



