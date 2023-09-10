



“Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold (D) called former President Trump a ‘liar,’ after he suggested a recent push to use the 14th Amendment to keep him off the ballot in the state was ‘election interference,’” The Hill reports.

Said Griswold: “To say that a section of the 14th Amendment is election interference and considering how to uphold the Constitution is election interference is un-American. We know that the former president is a liar who will do everything he can to hold onto power.”