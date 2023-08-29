Columbia Climate School Named University Partner for Climate Week NYC 2023

The Climate Group has selected the Columbia Climate School as its University Partner for this year’s Climate Week NYC. Running from Sept.17-24, Climate Week NYC convenes key climate leaders to accelerate climate action and is the largest annual global climate event of its kind.

“By partnering with Climate Week NYC, the Columbia Climate School is helping to build global momentum toward climate action at a moment of intensifying urgency in the fight against climate change,” said Climate School Interim Dean Jeffrey Shaman. “Collaboration and collective action are at the heart of our school’s purpose. We are proud to partner with Climate Week NYC and host a full lineup of events on our campus all week long.”

Now in its 15th year, Climate Week NYC brings together businesses, governments, civil society, and the wider global audience to showcase leading climate solutions and discuss how to do more, fast. It’s organized by Climate Group, in partnership with the UN General Assembly and the City of New York, producing over 400 events and activities across the city designed to push the world to put their climate plans into action.

Several Climate Week NYC 2023 in-person events will feature Columbia Climate School experts and be hosted on Columbia’s campuses in Morningside Heights and in Manhattanville. Information about speakers, delegates, and the events program can be found on the Columbia Climate School NYC Climate Week site.

“We are excited to again partner with Columbia Climate School for this year’s Climate Week NYC,” said Angela Barranco, Climate Group executive director for North America. “Universities play a key role in educating the public about the urgent need for climate action through their experts and development of the next generation of leaders who will champion the complex changes we need to reach our climate goals fast.”

Established in 2020, the Columbia Climate School represents a historic commitment by Columbia to tackle the climate crisis. The first new school to be established at Columbia in 25 years, it serves as a hub for research, learning, and action. The Climate School builds on Columbia’s strengths to solve problems, educate future climate leaders, and generate the knowledge needed to design and inspire solutions as the window to avert the potentially catastrophic effects of climate change closes.

This year’s Climate Week NYC is expected to be even bigger than 2022, which was the most impactful, ambitious, and far-reaching one to date. Organizers plan to use the week as a rallying call for the meaningful contributions still needed to halve carbon emissions by 2030 and to be on a path to net-zero by 2050.

This year, Climate Week NYC will host in-person events across ten event themes; Built Environment, Energy, Environmental Justice, Transport, Finance, Sustainable Living, Nature, Policy, Industry and Food.

”By naming the Columbia Climate School as the official University Partner for the third year in a row, the Climate Group is recognizing the leadership that universities provide to the pressing challenges of our climate crisis” said Daniel Zarrilli, special advisor on climate and sustainability at Columbia University. “This summer’s record-breaking storms, heat waves, and wildfires have again demonstrated the urgent need to build greater resilience, ensure environmental justice, and end the age of fossil fuels as we work to ensure a livable future. Against this backdrop, the Columbia Climate School is proud to continue this partnership with the Climate Group and offer a full lineup of collaborative in-person and online convenings to advance climate solutions throughout this year’s Climate Week NYC.”