



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

It might be hard to believe, but fall will be here soon, and before you know it, you’ll be needing a light jacket when you step out of the house. Now is the perfect time to gear up for the cooler weather with up to 50% off select styles during Columbia’s Summer Sale. We found a lightweight jacket in the sale section that is both stylish and functional.

Originally $120, the Sienna Hill Quilted Jacket is on sale at Columbia for $60, plus for a limited time, you can score an additional 25% savings by using code CLASSACT at checkout. This brings the price down to just $45 and your total savings up to nearly 63%. The jacket is on sale in bright purple, butter yellow, and pastel blue in standard sizes XS to XXL. It is also on sale in plus sizes 1X to 3X in butter yellow and a muted green.

Sienna Hill Quilted Jacket, $45 (was $120) at Columbia

The jacket has a 100% polyester lining and a 100% nylon shell that repels moisture and is stain-resistant. It zips down the front, has zippered hand pockets, and a dropped hem on the back for extra coverage. The cuffs have snaps so the sleeves can roll up, and the entire jacket is packable into one of the pockets.

Multiple reviewers say the fit runs big, so be sure to check the sizing chart before adding to your cart. “This lightweight jacket is so cute and comfortable, well-made, and the fit is a little bigger, but perfect to wear a sweater underneath,” one shopper wrote.

The jacket is great for everyday wear, whether you are running errands, heading to the office, or going on a hike. “Love this new style that provides trusted Columbia quality, but with a more modern and stylish touch and look,” another reviewer wrote.

With fall quickly approaching, the Sienna Hill Quilted Jacket will come in handy, and don’t forget to use code CLASSACT at checkout to capitalize on the extra savings. Plus, be sure to sign up for a free Columbia membership to receive free shipping and earn reward points while you shop.