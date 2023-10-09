Come Visit Us at Lamont Open House

On Saturday Oct. 14, members of the public are invited to explore the world-class research facilities at the Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory in Palisades, N.Y., just outside New York City.

Once a year, scientists at the Columbia Climate School’s main campus for climate and earth science research come out to share their work and discoveries via talks, tours and hands-on experiments that are fun and engaging for the whole family.

Attendees will learn about exciting developments in the earth sciences, and about how our growing knowledge of the planet helps preserve its future. Different exhibits are aimed at varied ages and educational levels, from elementary school-age children to college students to those well versed in the earth sciences.

Take a peek at some of our past years’ activities, and learn more about this year’s exhibits, tours and lectures. Here are some highlights:

Create your own volcanic eruptions and witness the annual favorite: the trash-can volcano.

Come see how sediment samples are taken from lakes, and take your own sediment core.

Go on a dendro-eco-hike through Lamont Forest and learn about what the trees can teach us about history and the environment.

See how a bathtub full of cornstarch and water can be used to understand the dynamics of our planet.

And there is so much more!

Lamont Open House is free and open to the public, with a $5 suggested donation. Register here.

FREE Shuttle Buses depart for the Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory campus and return to Columbia University’s Morningside campus in Manhattan throughout the day. See the location and schedules details.