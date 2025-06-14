This month, we’ll continue to track faint 29P, also known as Comet Schwassmann-Wachmann 1 — and hope for an unexpected visitor. Keep an eye on www.Astronomy.com for an alert. Credit: Astronomy: Roen Kelly

The Moon doesn’t rise until late tonight, leaving a dark window after sunset to explore the sky. Back in Leo in the west this evening, you might try your luck with Comet 29P/Schwassmann-Wachmann, also known as Schwassmann-Wachmann 1.

Now around 13th magnitude, the comet is sliding through southwestern Leo. Today, Schwassmann-Wachmann 1 is roughly 2° from magnitude 3.5 Subra (Omicron [ο] Leonis), often depicted as Leo’s front foot. You’ll need a medium to large scope for the job, given the comet’s faintness. Without a tail to really speak of, Schwassmann-Wachmann 1 will look more like a round, fuzzy glow a few arcminutes across at most. Astronomy contributor Alister Ling recommends practicing on nearby galaxy NGC 3049, which shines at magnitude 12.5, using powers above 150x. To find NGC 3049, slide a little farther east of Omicron — the barred spiral lies 3.4° east of this star.

You should be able to to get good views of Schwassmann-Wachmann 1 through the rest of the month, as the now-waning Moon will rise later and later, leaving the evening sky dark. You’ll still need to be ready shortly after sunset, though, as this region will set a little earlier each day. The comet, however, is tracking slightly upward in the sky, heading for Pi (π) Leonis as the month progresses.

Sunrise: 5:31 A.M.

Sunset: 8:30 P.M.

Moonrise: 11:33 P.M.

Moonset: 8:18 A.M.

Moon Phase: Waning gibbous (89%)

*Times for sunrise, sunset, moonrise, and moonset are given in local time from 40° N 90° W. The Moon’s illumination is given at 12 P.M. local time from the same location.