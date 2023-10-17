If you’re looking to build a city, build a team, or build a to-play-next list of games, we have updates for you. Some games you’ll remember from seeing at gamescom or at our Xbox Games Showcase, and we have a few new announcements – excited to get to the game play!

Available Today

Like A Dragon: Ishin! (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Take up the sword as Sakamoto Ryoma and venture to Kyoto to find your father’s killer, clear yourself of a framed murder, and restore your honor. In doing so, you will bring an end to the samurai era and forever change the future of Japan. Draw your blade and join the revolution in this heated historical adventure.

Coming Soon

F1 Manager 2023 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 19

Drive every decision in F1 Manager 2023. Manage every aspect of your chosen F1 team from your HQ to the garage and from the pitlane to the podium. Challenge for motorsport’s highest accolade, making the split-second decisions that can mean the difference between victory and defeat. Your legacy begins here.

Cities: Skylines II (PC) – October 24

Available on day one with PC Game Pass: Raise a city from the ground up and transform it into a thriving metropolis in the long-awaited sequel to the smash-hit city-building game. With deep simulation, a living economy, and more realistic features than ever before, Cities: Skylines II offers world-building without limits.

Dead Space (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) EA Play – October 26

Just in time for Halloween: Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play members can confront the nightmare onboard the USG Ishimura and unravel its dark secrets in the sci-fi survival horror classic Dead Space.

Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery (Cloud and Console) – October 26

Available now on PC and coming to Game Pass on Xbox consoles! Play as The Detective in three silly mysteries! Finding clues and questioning suspects is just part of the job for such an experienced frog. Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery is a collection of all three Frog Detective cases.

Mineko’s Night Market (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 26

Welcome to Mount Fugu, a cozy Japanese inspired village with a great mystery to unfold. Join Mineko in her new hometown, where she’ll make new friends, collect and craft whimsical items, revitalize the once thriving Night Market, and uncover the truth of the great sun cat, Nikko.

Headbangers: Rhythm Royale (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 31

Available on day one with Game Pass: Have you ever looked at a Pigeon and thought, “what is going on in your head?” Well, think no more! Headbangers puts you and 29 others into the eye of the Pigeon while you battle it out in rhythmic challenges to find out who is the ultimate Master Headbanger. Compete against each other in mind-bending musical minigames, screw over your competitors with powerups, and collect Crumbs to customize your very own Pigeon!

Jusant (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 31

Available on day one with Game Pass: Embark on a climbing adventure in Jusant! Master your climbing tools as you ascend a mysterious, ever-changing tower. Enjoy an atmospheric soundtrack and breathtaking biomes, accompanied by the enigmatic Ballast. Your watery companion will guide you while awakening nature along your path to reveal the tower’s mysteries and reach the top.

DLC / Game Updates

EA Sports UFC 5: EA Play Early Access Trial – October 24

EA Sports UFC 5 is as real as it gets – and you can experience the next evolution of the fight game starting October 24 with the EA Play early access trial. With EA Play, you can save 10% on the full game with your member discount if you decide to buy.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

75-days of Crunchyroll Mega Fan – Available until October 20

Grab 75-days free of Crunchyroll Mega Fan! Crunchyroll Mega Fan grants members access to stream the world’s largest anime library (with over 1,300 titles) ad-free, anywhere you want, with access to new episodes simulcast the same day following premiere in Japan.

Smite – Season of Celebration Pack – Available now

Jump in today to check out the New Map, Odyssey: Immortal Revelry, Tier 5 Medusa, Celestial Syndicate Battle Pass, and more.

Leaving October 31

The following games are leaving soon, but there’s still time for a proper farewell. Remember to use your membership discount to save 20% off your purchase before they go to keep them in your library!

Gunfire Reborn (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Kill It With Fire (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Persona 5 Royal (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Signalis (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Solasta Crown of the Magister (Cloud, Console, and PC)

I guess all that’s left now is to go play some games while we wait for these games. We’ll be back with more updates but be sure to follow us on social at Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass in the meantime!