UAE Naval Forces Commander Major General Humaid Mohammed Abdullah Alremeithi on Tuesday held talks with India’s top military brass for bolstering maritime cooperation, naval engagements and overall ties between the two countries.

He is on an official visit to India from July 7 to 9.

Maj Gen Alremeithi met Chief of the Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi in New Delhi.

“The visit of Maj Gen Humaid Mohammed Abdullah Alremeithi marks a key milestone in India-UAE naval relations, aimed at deepening cooperation and promoting shared interests in the Indian Ocean Region,” the Indian defence ministry said in a statement.

The visit of the Commander of the UAE Naval Forces (UAEN) is aimed at strengthening maritime cooperation and India-UAE ties, officials said.

His visit features high-level discussions and operational interactions in New Delhi.Earlier on Tuesday, Maj Gen Alremeithi laid a wreath at the National War Memorial here and paid tribute to Indian bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice on the line of duty.This was followed by a ceremonial guard of honour and a bilateral meeting with Admiral Tripathi, where discussions focused on enhancing naval engagements, structured training engagements, and maritime cooperation, the statement said.

The UAE navy chief also interacted with CDS Gen Chauhan, it said. PTI