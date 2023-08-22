





New Commanders owner Josh Harris made an appearance in the broadcast booth with Troy Aikman and Joe Buck during Washington’s preseason clash against the Ravens on Monday.

While in conversation with Buck, who was making gestures with his hands as he spoke, Harris awkwardly reached out and shook Buck’s hand, appearing to think the commentator was asking for a handshake.

Buck tried to play it off like nothing happened, not even breaking his train of thought while continuing on with their conversation.

The moment wasn’t missed by Aikman, who could briefly be seen with a small smirk on his face before regaining his composure.

“You’re no stranger to, uhh, professional sports teams,” said Buck while Harris gave him a brief squeeze of the hand. “Managing general partner of the Devils, of the Sixers…”

Harris, seemingly realizing his gaffe, then put his hands on his hips and looked off to the side while Buck continued speaking.

Harris, 58, led an ownership group, which includes former NBA star Magic Johnson, that purchased the Commanders for a reported $6.05 billion fee in July from previous owners Dan and Tanya Snyder. As Buck was saying before the awkward handshake, Harris is also the managing partner of the NBA’s 76ers and the NHL’s Devils.







