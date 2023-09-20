While Bollinger buys many off-the-shelf components for the B4, company engineers were responsible for creating the software for the power electronics in addition to the chassis and suspension.

Bollinger not only enters a market with a lot of competition, but also one where sales could be tough — despite hefty incentives.

Class 4 vehicle registrations rose 4 percent through the first half of this year compared with the same period a year earlier, according to S&P Global Mobility. It was among the slowest-growing sectors of the commercial vehicle market.

Vehicle makers saw 21,234 Class 4 truck registrations through the first eight months of this year, according to S&P. Ford was the market leader with a 44 percent share, accounting for 9,240 registrations.

EV Class 4 trucks — all from Canadian startup GreenPower Motor Co. — accounted for only 32 Class 4 truck registrations. However, there is growing demand for electric commercial vehicles of all sizes that will play out over the next several years, according to S&P.