NASA Science at AMS Hyperwall Schedule, January 13-16, 2025
Join NASA in the Exhibit Hall (Booth #401) for Hyperwall Storytelling by NASA experts. Full Hyperwall Agenda below.
MONDAY, JANUARY 13
|6:10 – 6:25 PM
|The Golden Age of Ocean Science: How NASA’s Newest Missions Advance the Study of Oceans in our Earth System
|Dr. Karen St. Germain
|6:25 – 6:40 PM
|Integration of Vantage Points and Approaches for Earth System Science
|Dr. Jack Kaye
|6:45 – 7:00 PM
|Helio Big Year Wind-Down and a Look Ahead
|Dr. Joseph Westlake
|7:00 – 7:15 PM
|Chasing Snowstorms with Airplanes: An Overview of the IMPACTS Field Campaign
|John Yorks
Lynn McMurdie
|7:15 – 7:30 PM
|NASA Earth Action Empowering Health and Air Quality Communities
|Dr. John Haynes
TUESDAY, JANUARY 14
|10:00 – 10:15 AM
|Earthdata Applications
|Hannah Townley
|10:15 – 10:30 AM
|Climate Adaptation Science Investigators (CASI): Enhancing Climate Resilience at NASA
|Cynthia Rosenzweig
|10:30 – 10:45 AM
|From Orbit to Earth: Exploring the LEO Science Digest
|Jeremy Goldstein
|12:00 – 12:15 PM
|Visualizaiton of the May 10-11 ‘Gannon’ Geospace Storm
|Michael Wiltberger
|12:15 – 12:30 PM
|Explore Space Weather Through the Community Coordinated Modeling Center and OpenSpace
|Elana Resnick
|12:30 – 12:45 PM
|Satellite Needs Working Group (SNWG): US Government Agencies’ Source of NASA ESD-wide Earth Observations solutions
|Natasha Sadoff
|12:45 – 1:00 PM
|Connecting Satellite Data to the One Health Approach
|Helena Chapman
|1:00 – 1:15 PM
|A Bird’s-Eye View of Pollution in Asian Megacities
|Laura Judd
|1:15 – 1:30 PM
|Space Weather at Mars
|Gina DiBraccio
Jamie Favors
|3:00 – 3:15 PM
|Open Science: Creating a Culture of Innovation and Collaboration
|Lauren Perkins
|3:15 – 3:30 PM
|NASA’s Early Career Reseach Program Paving the Way
|Cynthia Hall
Yaítza Luna-Cruz
|3:30 – 3:45 PM
|SciX: Accelerating Discovery of NASA’s Science through Open Science and Domain Integration
|Anna Kelbert
|6:15 – 6:30 PM
|Using NASA IMERG to Detect Extreme Rainfall Within Data Deserts
|Owen Kelley
George Huffman
|6:30 – 6:45 PM
|Satellite Remote Sensing of Aerosols Around the World
|Rob Levy
|6:45 – 7:00 PM
|The Sun, Space Weather, and You
|Jim Spann
Erin Lynch
|7:00 – 7:15 PM
|Eyes on the Stars: The Building of a 21st-century Solar Observatory
|Ame Fox
Dr. Elsayed Talaat
|7:15 – 7:30 PM
|NASA ESTO: Launchpad for Novel Earth Science Technologies
|Michael Seablom
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 15
|10:00 – 10:15 AM
|Parker Solar Probe Outreach and the Power of Indigenous Thought Leaders
|Troy Cline
|10:15 – 10:30 AM
|Forecasting Extreme Weather Events at Local Scales with NASA High-Resolution Models
|Gary Partyka
|10:30 – 10:45 AM
|North American Land Data Assimilation System: Informing Water and Agricultural Management Applications with NASA Modeling and Remote Sensing
|Sujay Kumar
|12:00 – 12:15 PM
|Life After Launch: A Snapshot of the First 9 Months of NASA’s PACE Mission
|Carina Poulin
|12:15 – 12:30 PM
|Space Weather and the May 2024 Geomagnetic Storm
|Antti Pulkkinen
|12:30 – 12:45 PM
|Geospace Dynamics Constellation: The Space Weather Rosetta Stone
|Dr. Katherine Garcia Gage
|12:45 – 1:00 PM
|Monitoring Sea Level Change using ICESat-2 and other NASA EO Missions
|Aimee Neeley
|1:00 – 1:15 PM
|Space Weather Center of Excellence CLEAR: All-CLEAR SEP Forecast
|Lulu Zhao
|1:15 – 1:30 PM
|Harnessing the Power of NASA Earth Observations for a Resilient Water Future
|Stephanie Granger
|3:00 – 3:15 PM
|From EARTHDATA to Action: Enabling Earth Science Data to Serve Society
|Jim O’Sullivan
Yaitza Luna-Cruz
|3:15 – 3:30 PM
|GMAO and GEOS Related Talk TBD
|Christine Bloecker
|3:30 – 3:45 PM
|Live Heliophysics Kahoot! Quiz Bowl
|Jimmy Acevedo
|3:45 – 4:00 PM
|Parker Solar Probe
|Nour Rawaf
THURSDAY, JANUARY 16
|10:00 – 10:15 AM
|Sounds of Space: Sonification with CDAWeb
|Alex Young
|10:30 – 10:45 AM
|Developing the Future of Microwave Sounding Data: Benefits and Opportunities
|Ed Kim