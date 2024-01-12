Common has joined forces with a management company to help them seeking out and develop emerging talent in the film and television space.

On Wednesday (January 10), SMAC Entertainment announced that they are partnering with the Be hitmaker on a new deal to help expand their roster.

According to Deadline, the MC and actor will aid the team with “strategic brand partnerships and endorsements, non-scripted projects, and brand development for future products and collaborations.”

“We are beyond thrilled to welcome Common to the SMAC family,” CEO Constance Schwartz-Morini said about the alliance. “His commitment to keeping it real and making a difference aligns perfectly with our motivating force at SMAC and we believe Common is not just a great fit; he’s a game-changer. We can’t wait to take off on this exciting journey together!”

We want to officially welcome Grammy, Emmy, and Academy Award winning artist @common to the #SMACFAM! https://t.co/xBbIKPqvbg — SMAC Entertainment (@SMAC) January 10, 2024

Outside of work, Common and Jennifer Hudson seem to still be going strong nearly a year after the earliest reports of their romance.

Late last month, the pair were spotted sitting courtside at an NBA game in Chicago as the Bulls faced off against the Philadelphia 76ers in a winning effort.

The two have been spotted together on numerous occasions since early 2023, amid reports that they “got close” on the set of Breathe. When TMZ caught up with the powerhouse singer to set the record straight in August, she didn’t deny the rumors either.

After responding with a simple “thank you” when the paparazzi told her that she and Common make the cutest couple, Hudson was asked about the possibility of them collaborating in the studio.

“It’ll be dope to see two Chicagoans together but I don’t know about that,” she answered. “We’ll see. It could be [awesome].”

The camera woman then flat out asked her to clear up the rumors, to which she responded: “Rumors say a lot of things. But he’s a beautiful man. I will give you that. That’s for certain.”