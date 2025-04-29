Scientists have discovered that a medication already approved for treating multiple sclerosis and psoriasis shows remarkable promise in combating periodontitis, one of the leading causes of tooth loss worldwide.

Researchers from Wenzhou Medical University found that dimethyl fumarate (DMF) significantly reduced bone loss and inflammation in experimental models of gum disease by improving cellular “cleanup” mechanisms and shifting immune responses toward healing rather than destruction.

“Dimethyl fumarate’s ability to fine-tune macrophage polarization through mitophagy is a game-changer in periodontal therapy,” said Dr. Shengbin Huang, the study’s corresponding author. “By targeting the mitochondrial protein TUFM, we uncovered a molecular switch that controls the inflammatory response in gum tissue. These insights could redefine how we treat chronic inflammatory conditions beyond the oral cavity.”

Periodontitis affects millions globally and occurs when simple gum inflammation progresses to destroy the supporting structures around teeth. Traditional treatments, which focus primarily on removing bacterial plaque and administering antibiotics, often fail to halt disease progression.

The breakthrough, published in the International Journal of Oral Science, centers on the dual ability of DMF to protect mitochondria—the cellular powerhouses—and alter the behavior of macrophages, important immune cells that can either promote inflammation or facilitate healing.

In healthy gums, there’s a balance between pro-inflammatory (M1) and healing (M2) macrophages. During periodontitis, this balance tips heavily toward destructive M1 cells. The researchers demonstrated that DMF helps restore this equilibrium by protecting a key protein called TUFM that maintains cellular health.

When TUFM was experimentally depleted, DMF lost its protective effects, confirming this protein’s crucial role in the treatment’s success. The medication appears to work by preventing TUFM degradation in cells, allowing it to orchestrate a cellular cleaning process called mitophagy that removes damaged mitochondria.

What makes this discovery particularly promising is that DMF is already FDA-approved for other conditions, potentially accelerating its path to clinical use for periodontitis. Future applications might include topical formulations applied directly to affected gum tissue to minimize any systemic side effects.

Beyond saving teeth, these findings could have broader implications. The cellular mechanisms targeted by DMF are common to many inflammatory diseases, suggesting potential applications for conditions like rheumatoid arthritis or inflammatory bowel disease.

For patients currently suffering from periodontitis, this research offers hope that treatment options may soon extend beyond the limitations of current approaches. A medication that addresses the underlying immune imbalance, rather than just fighting bacteria, could transform outcomes for this common but devastating oral disease.

