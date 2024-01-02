Common and Jennifer Hudson are seemingly still going strong nearly a year after initial reports speculated that the actor-musicians were dating.

On Saturday (December 30), the pair were spotted sitting cozy courtside at an NBA game in Chicago as their hometeam Bulls played the Philadelphia 76ers. It appears they brought them some good luck as well, as the Bulls won 105 to 92.

“Shout out to Chicago’s own Common & Jennifer Hudson for pulling up tonight,” the Bulls captioned a photo of the pair at the game.

You can view the picture below:

The two Chicago natives have been facing dating rumors since last year amid reports they “got close” on the set of their new thriller, Breathe. When TMZ caught up with the powerhouse singer to set the record straight in August, she didn’t exactly put the rumors to bed.

After responding with a simple “thank you” when the paparazzi told her that she and Common make the cutest couple ever, Jennifer Hudson was then asked about the possibility of a musical collab — but not without sliding in the fact that they were recently spotted on vacation together.

“I like how you slipped you saw some vacation. Really?” Jennifer said with a smile. “I don’t know about that part but I don’t know. It’ll be dope to see two Chicagoans together but I don’t know about that. We’ll see. It could be [awesome].”

The camera woman then flat out asked Jennifer to clear up the rumors, to which she said: “Rumors say a lot of things. But he’s a beautiful man. I will give you that. That’s for certain.”

In the report about the two earlier this year, an “insider” said things had taken “a romantic turn” while they were filming in Philadelphia last summer.

“When the day’s shoot wrapped, they’d always find their way to each other’s side,” the insider continued. “They’ve kept up their communication since shooting the movie. They get together whenever their schedules allow. Of course, he’s known as a total flirt, but Jennifer feels there’s no harm in that, and she’s having fun.”

In November, Jennifer Hudson confirmed to Gayle King on CBS Mornings that she was “very happy” with Common and weeks later, the pair were spotted on a date at Usher’s Las Vegas residency, and sure enough, the Confessions hitmaker made his way over to the couple at one point in the evening.

During his performance, the Atlanta native remained in character and took his act directly to the audience. Singling out Hudson, he sang “There Goes My Baby” directly to her as her almost-confirmed romantic partner sat beside her and enjoyed the show.

This recurring bit of the 45-year-old’s concert has stirred up its share of drama between couples in recent months, but the Chicago MC seemed composed as the R&B icon serenaded the Dreamgirls star.