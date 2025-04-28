



Childhood obesity sets the stage for a lifetime of health risks, and scientists are racing against time to uncover the hidden causes. Now, new research points to an unexpected suspect: antibiotics, a medicine millions of people, including young children, take to fight infections, may be quietly fueling the problem. Although antibiotics are life-saving drugs crucial for fighting bacterial infections like strep throat, urinary tract infections, and pneumonia, new research reveals a troubling side effect. Children who receive antibiotics before their second birthday may face a 20% higher risk of developing obesity compared to those who were never exposed, according to the latest findings of the study conducted by researchers from the University of Oulu in Finland. The findings were presented in the Pediatric Academic Societies meeting held in Hawaii. However, the impact of antibiotics appears to depend on when exposure occurs. Researchers found no link between antibiotic use before pregnancy, during pregnancy, or at birth and a child’s BMI later on, suggesting that the window of early life exposure plays a critical role. “Antibiotic exposure in the first two years of life has a stronger association with childhood weight gain than exposure during pregnancy stages or other early ages. Providers need to be cautious about prescribing antibiotics for young toddlers, especially unnecessary antibiotics for upper respiratory tract infections,” said Dr. Sofia Ainonen, presenting author in a news release. Researchers uncovered these findings by tracking more than 33,000 children in Finland, monitoring their antibiotic use before pregnancy, during the perinatal period, and after birth. The participants’ BMI was calculated at age two and age 12. The study revealed that most children (68%) were prescribed antibiotics within their first two years of life. It also found that about one-fourth of children were exposed to antibiotics during pregnancy, and roughly one-third encounter them during vaginal birth. Based on the study findings, researchers urge caution when using antibiotics. Although essential for treating serious bacterial infections, they noted that these drugs are frequently prescribed for illnesses like upper respiratory tract infections where the benefits may be minimal. The researchers also suggest that future studies should explore how taking antibiotics early in life might lead to obesity. With childhood obesity still a major global problem affecting over 159 million school-aged children in 2022, the study findings highlight the need to use antibiotics carefully during a child’s early years to help protect their long-term health.