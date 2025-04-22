



Workouts are great, but what happens when your commitment to fitness pushes your body beyond its limit? It can even be deadly. For a 41-year-old fitness enthusiast from Scotland with an orange belt in karate, what began as an intense session soon spiraled into a medical emergency most gym-goers are unaware of. After an intense karate session in March, Gemma Underwood found herself unable to get out of bed, her arms had ballooned, and her muscles were painfully swollen and tight. The real alarm came during a trip to the bathroom, when she noticed her urine had turned a dark brown shade, resembling “Coca-Cola.” Realizing something was seriously wrong, she rushed to the emergency room, where doctors diagnosed her with rhabdomyolysis, a rare but serious condition involving the breakdown and death of muscle tissue. Rhabdomyolysis, or “rhabdo,” occurs when overworked muscles begin to break down, releasing toxic proteins into the bloodstream that can lead to kidney failure and even death. The condition can affect anyone, and early warning signs often include muscle swelling, weakness, and soreness. One of the most telling symptoms is dark-colored urine, which may appear brown, red, or tea-like. While symptoms usually develop one to three days after intense muscle strain or injury, some people may not notice any obvious soreness. In more severe cases, rhabdo can cause dehydration, decreased urination, nausea, and even loss of consciousness. In Underwood’s case, the muscle disintegration was triggered by a lack of hydration. “Doctors said I wasn’t hydrated enough while doing an intense workout. I should have been drinking more water before,” Underwood told Dailymail. She was hospitalized for five days, administered fluids, and fitted with a catheter to help her recover. “I am currently resting, no exercise at all for at least three weeks, and drinking plenty of fluids,” she said. Recovering after the terrifying experience, Underwood now warns others not to go overboard with exercise, especially without proper rest, hydration, and awareness of their body’s limits. “It’s something that can happen to anyone. I was very scared knowing I could have died. Make sure you’re hydrated before any workout, it doesn’t matter how intense it is,” she warned.