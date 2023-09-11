A group of communist revolutionaries were filmed burning American flags outside of a Jason Aldean concert in Chicago, Illinois on Saturday night as they mocked the country music star’s anti-woke anthem “Try That In A Small Town.”

Radical communist burn American flag during Jason Aldean concert. These are the people the Democratic Party embraces. America is the single greatest country in the world. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/i0gkfVElLx — Lane Brown (@lanebrown_3) September 11, 2023

Communists Burn American Flags Outside Aldean Concert

Daily Mail reported that around 20 radical leftists gathered outside of the Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park to take part in a protest led by the far-left group Revolution Club Chicago, which is demanding a revolution against capitalism.

“Guess what Jason (Aldean)?” one of the activists told the Chicago Tribune. “We will try that in a small town. We will try that in a big city. And we will try it right in front of your concert.”

The goal of the protest was to “raise awareness of the Revolutionary Communist Party, an organization which advocates for a Marxist revolution in America, characterizing the USA as ‘the belly of the beast.”

“We did it in a small town! We did it in a small town!” the protesters chanted as they burned the American flags. “1, 2, 3, 4, slavery, genocide, and war! 5, 6, 7, 8, America was never great!”

The group burned the American flags until police broke them up after declaring their protest to be “an unlawful assembly” that “alarmed and disturbed others.” One police officer even had to use a fire extinguisher to put out one of the flags that was burning.

“You are disturbing the public peace without the authority of law,” police told the protesters, according to The New York Post. “We are ordering you to immediately disperse. Failure to comply can result in chemical or less legal conditions being deployed.”

Leo Pargo, one of the protesters, said afterwards that burning the American flag constitutes free speech as he also defended communism.

“The people in the United States have been lied to about communism,” he said. “This protest welcomes people who may not agree with all of Revolution Club Chicago’s tenets.”

VIDEO THREAD: Tonight as Jason Aldean held a concert in Chicago suburb Tinley Park, the RevComs (“Revolutionary Communists”) burned American flags in view of attendees, an act specifically condemned in the hit song Try That in a Small Town. Police declared an unlawful assembly… pic.twitter.com/7lwW2IGoEJ — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) September 10, 2023

‘Try That In A Small Town’

“Try That In A Small Town” was released back in June, and Aldean used it to slam the violence and chaos that was caused by the Black Lives Matter protests that took place back in 2020. Lyrics to the song include, “Cuss out a cop, spit in his face. Stomp on the flag and light it up. Yeah, ya think you’re tough? Try that in a small town.”

“Sucker punch somebody on a sidewalk, carjack an old lady at a red light,” Aldean sings. “Pull a gun on the owner of a liquor store – ya think it’s cool, well, act a fool. See how far ya make it down the road. Around here, we take care of our own. You cross that line, it won’t take long for you to find out – I recommend you don’t try that in a small town.”

Gun-hating leftists were particularly offended when Aldean sang, “Got a gun that my grandad gave me, they say one day they’re gonna round up… well, that s*** might fly in the city, good luck.”

The song ends with Aldean saying that small towns are “full of good ol’ boys, raised up right.”

“If you’re looking for a fight, try that in a small town,” he concludes.

‘Try That In A Small Town’ Awesome song and video !! Hey patriot friends, let’s show some love for!! @Jason_Aldean 🇺🇲#614clinton pic.twitter.com/oqO5L8eXEE — Clinton (@614clinton) July 19, 2023

‘I Love Our Country’

Aldean previously said that his hit song was inspired by the “unspoken rule” of small towns of “we all have each other’s backs and we look out for each other.”

“It feels like somewhere along the way, that sense of community and respect has gotten lost,” he once explained. “Deep down we are all ready to get back to that.”

Aldean has been open about being a Donald Trump-supporting conservative who loves this country.

“What I am is a proud American. I’m proud to be from here,” he said during a July concert, according to Fox News. “I love our country. I want to see it restored to what it once was before all of this bulls–t started happening to us.”

“I love my country, I love my family, and I will do anything to protect that – I can tell you that right now,” he continued.

🇺🇸 USA Chants Break Out as Jason Aldean Addresses the Media Attacks on Him This Week “I love our country. I want to see it restored to what it once was before all this bullsh*t started happening to us.” *From last night’s show in Cincinnati, OH (7/21) pic.twitter.com/VKGRIp0PvD — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) July 22, 2023

Aldean has yet to comment publicly on the flag-burning protest outside of his concert. We can only imagine how disturbed and disgusted he was by this display.