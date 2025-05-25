Residents in Walkerton, Ont., turned on their porch lights and left running shoes outside as a way to show their grief after four teenage athletes and their teacher were killed in a multi-vehicle crash outside London last week.

A candlelight vigil was also planned for Sunday night at the Walkerton District Community School, the K-12 school where the teenaged girls, aged 16 and 17, studied, and where 33-year old Matt Eckert, worked as a teacher and coach.

The deadly collision has rocked the small Bruce County community and prompted an outpouring of support for the friends and family of the four girls and Eckert.

Five people died in a crash northeast of London Saturday at this location near Thorndale and Cobble Hills roads, police say. Bluewater District School Board says the deceased were four students and a staff member at Walkerton District Community School. (Amanda Margison/CBC)

“It’s an incredibly deep, deep scar this has inflicted our community. It’s going to take a long time to heal,” Chris Peabody, the mayor of Brockton, the municipality which includes Walkerton said.

“We have, as a community, dealt with tragedy before, and small town Ontario residents always rise up in the face of adversity and band together, and I know that will happen here.”

Opp continue to investigate

The five victims had been returning home from a softball tournament in Dorchester around 4:30 p.m. Friday when their SUV collided with a transport truck at Thorndale and Cobble Hills roads.

Their SUV was then struck by a second SUV, according to Ontario Provincial Police. Investigators have not released details about what happened at the highway intersection that has a two-way stop for vehicles crossing Thorndale Road, but say they continue to investigate.

Police said two 17-year-old victims died at the scene, while Eckert and the other 16-year-old girl were transported to hospital but later died there of their injuries, police said. The driver of the transport and two people in the other SUV suffered minor injuries.

‘Caring heart’

The identities of the teenagers have not been released, however Eckert, who was from Owen Sound, is being remembered, not only as a teacher in Walkerton, but also as the Junior B assistant coach for the NorthStars Lacrosse Club in Owen Sound.

“Our organization is heartbroken and crushed to lose an important member of our family. Matt connected with our players on a level that is indescribable,” a social media post from Northstars’ general manager, Ethan Woods, reads.

“His infectious smile and caring heart are things that will never be forgotten. We love you so much Ecky.”

Matt Eckert was identified as one of the victims of Friday’s collision by NorthStars Lacrosse Club, where the 35-year-old also served as a Junior B assistant coach. (Credit: Facebook/NorthStars Lacrosse Club)

In a statement, Bluewater District School Board Chair Jane Thomson, and Director of Education Lori Wilder wrote that the loss was devastating for entire community and offered mental health support for students and staff.

“We recognize that many individuals in other communities across Bluewater also have close connections with those lost in this tragedy, and their families. It is important to acknowledge how this tragedy is impacting them as well. We are all here to support one another,” the statement read.

This story will be updated.