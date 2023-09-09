Hello, IGN Reviewers in training. Welcome to week two of community reviews, in which we give you the opportunity to score your favorite (or not-so-favorite) games that are based on a specific theme. Last week our theme was space, but with so many more games in space that we didn’t include on the initial playlist, we decided to remix it, add some more, and give more games a chance to share in the spotlight.

For those of you who missed the rollout of Community Reviews, you can check it out here . Remember, the biggest and best games, based on User Review scores, will make the leaderboard showcasing what the IGN audience believes to be the best games of all time. So here is your chance to tell the world why you think a game you’ve played is the greatest – or worst – thing ever (or maybe somewhere in between). You can sign up for an IGN account to unlock the ability to create custom playlists, write user reviews, and more by clicking the Register button in the lower left of the page anywhere on IGN.

With our continuation of Space for this week’s theme, and with Starfield fully releasing for everyone, it is a great time to see where you would rank it along with some of the other well-known games that take place in or deal with outer Space. So head to the page for your favorite games and leave your reviews to help them get the attention they deserve. We’ve compiled a slightly more extensive list below, including Halo, Metroid, Ratchet & Clank, and other franchises to get you started, but feel free to leave a review for any of your favorites we may have missed. All you have to do is head to a game’s page and click the Rate Game button to get started.

More Games in Outer Space! A list of some of the biggest games that take place in or deal with Outer Space. Head to the object page for any of the games listed here and let us know what you think by leaving your own review for your favorites.

And for those who managed to roll credits on Starfield since its early access release, leave a review and let us know your thoughts on it. We will have more themes like this in the future, so stay tuned for those as well!