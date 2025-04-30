Healthcare software company Commure entered into a strategic partnership with virtual healthcare provider HealthTap to combine its EHR integrations, AI-enabled tools and care coordination abilities with HealthTap’s clinician network and virtual care delivery services.

The companies say the alliance will allow health systems and other practices to provide expanded services, such as virtual primary care and after-hours coverage, without the need to build or staff them internally.

The integration will include agentic AI, revenue cycle management, remote patient monitoring and ambient scribing.

“This partnership with Commure is a major growth accelerator for HealthTap and a game-changer for the market,” Sean Mehra, CEO of HealthTap, told MobiHealthNews.

“By embedding our virtual care services directly into Commure’s intelligent infrastructure, we can help health systems and provider groups unlock new revenue streams, expand access, and deliver seamless hybrid care at a fraction of the cost of building it themselves.”

THE LARGER TREND

In 2023, Commure merged with Athelas, a healthcare company involved in revenue cycle management, electronic medical records and ambient AI and electronic medical records.

In February, Athelas entered into a strategic partnership with Resilient Healthcare, which offers at-home physical therapy and primary and acute care.

Through the partnership, Athelas, powered by Commure, became Resilient Healthcare’s preferred vendor for EMR and RCM.

In 2022, Athelas raised $132 million in two consecutive rounds led by General Catalyst and Tribe Capital, along with investment from Sequoia Capital, YCombinator, Greenoaks, Human Capital, and Initialized Capital.

In 2021, Commure raised almost $500 million over two rounds of funding. Human Capital and Greenoaks Capital led the round.

Last year, Commure acquired digital care navigation platform Memora Health. Memora Heath is an AI-enabled platform that helps providers manage complex care needs through automated reminders, messaging, scheduling and metrics.

The company also acquired Ambient AI medical documentation company Augmedix in a $139 million deal.

In January, Augmedix was awarded a contract with Vizient, a healthcare performance improvement company, for Augmedix’s AI suite.

With Augmedix Go offering, Vizient’s provider clients have access to a scalable AI documentation product that immediately drafts medical notes from natural clinician-patient conversations.

Augmedix Go supports ambulatory and acute care settings across multiple specialties and integrates with over 50 EHRs, including Epic, Oracle Health and Meditech.

In January, when asked by MobiHealthNews how he sees AI’s place in the sector changing in 2025, Dr. Geoffrey Ruttledge, cofounder and chief medical officer at HealthTap, said, “AI offers the opportunity to improve our massively inefficient, overpriced and difficult-to-access healthcare system. AI has already demonstrated value in automating administrative healthcare tasks and helping deliver clinical care.”

In 2024, former employees of HealthTap filed a complaint in the State of Delaware against the company, venture firm Mohr Davidow Ventures (MDV), board members and executives, alleging that MDV orchestrated a process to dilute the company’s valuation to become a majority controlling shareholder.

The lawsuit named HealthTap board members and executives Bill Gossman, Bill Ericson, Paul Baldassari, Sean Mehra and David Kopp as defendants.

