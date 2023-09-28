Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition is coming to PlayStation 5 console on October 6!
Following the events of Horizon Zero Dawn, machine hunter Aloy races to save the planet’s crumbling biosphere before vicious storms and a mysterious, unstoppable blight ravage the remnants of humanity. Her mission and the sinister secrets it uncovers will pit Aloy against ever-deadlier foes, taking her to the dangerous frontier of the Forbidden West and the treacherous Burning Shores beyond.
In this complete collection with Horizon Forbidden West and Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores DLC, take on more awe-inspiring machines, meet new tribes, and travel to the treacherous archipelago of Los Angeles!
Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition will be available for SGD 79.90 / MYR 249 / IDR 879,000 / THB 1,990 / PHP 2,990 / VND 1,499,000 and includes:
- Horizon Forbidden West for PS5
- Burning Shores DLC for PS5
- Digital soundtrack
- Digital art book
- Horizon Zero Dawn Vol. 1: The Sunhawk digital comic book*
- In-game items:
- Extras in Photo Mode (special pose and face paint)
- In-game items unlocked via story progression:
- Carja Behemoth Elite outfit ·Carja Behemoth Short Bow
- Nora Thunder Elite outfit
- Nora Thunder Sling
- Apex Clawstrider Machine Strike piece
- Resources pack
*Available in English, German, Brazilian Portuguese and Japanese.
PC gamers: you won’t have to wait long. In partnership with Nixxes Software, Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition is coming to Steam and Epic Games in early 2024. You can wishlist this now:
Follow us on social media (Twitter and Instagram) to stay tuned in the coming months, where we’ll share more information on PC features, support, and details on specs.