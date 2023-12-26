A WOMAN has shared the Lush spray that she claims leaves your hair smelling incredible all day long.

Jaclyn Forbes was so impressed with her friend’s “delicious and decadent” hair smell, that she was persuaded to buy a bottle.

On her @jaclynforbes account, she explained: “So I was working out with my friend and I got a whiff of her hair and I was like ‘what smells so good?’

“And she is like ‘this product from Lush, it sells amazing and I’ve never got some many compliments ever.’”

Jaclyn discovered it was their Super Milk product, and she picked up a £13.50 bottle to try for herself.

She said: “Obviously I had to try it, I am a Lush super fan.

“I’m gonna give you my first impressions and I hope I smell the same way as she smelled, because it was delicious and decadent.

“So this is actually a conditioning hair primer, so you put it in like a leave-in hair conditioner.”

Jaclyn sprayed it on her wet hair and said that she was getting citrusy scents from it.

She continued: “I feel like it smelled more coconutty and rich and warm and cosy on her.”

The beauty lover likened the scent to Lush’s Avocado Co-wash.

She added: “I love it, it smells really good.

“One thing I do love about Lush’s hair care and body care products is that the fragrance does last so well.

“It’s definitely making my hair smell amazing.

“I get why this is viral.”

Her video has racked up 105,000 likes and people were quick to comment.

One person said: “It is true, im a lush employee and im telling youuu i looveee thisss producttttttttt.”

Another added: “bought it went to a casino and… within about 20 minutes every single person at the bar area was trying to figure out who smelled good and it was me.”

The Lush website states: “A triple whammy of conditioning almond, coconut, and oat milks delivers essential softness and rehydration for all kinds of hair, whether that’s on the go, or on day three of your style.

“While fresh lemon juice adds shine, and extra virgin olive oil nourishes and protects, this spray’s consistency won’t weigh your hair down.

“This also works as a wonderful way to refresh next-day waves, curls, and coils.

“Apply this award-winning spray through wet hair as a leave-in conditioner to help detangle, protect the hair from heat prior to blow drying, or as your primer ready for styling.”

