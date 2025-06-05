Transcript:

[Clip from the second movement, “Gloria”]

From Gregorian chants to gospel hymns, people have long composed music inspired by Christian liturgy.

And this spring, a new choral work modeled after the Catholic Mass premiered at Loyola University Chicago.

It’s inspired by former Pope Francis’s encyclical letter Laudato Si’ – which urged the world to take action on climate change.

Lee: “I have been always interested in writing something about our environment and climate crisis.”

Dongryul Lee composed Missa Laudato Si’, which was performed by university choral groups and the EcoVoice Project’s New Earth Ensemble.

He not only used text from the traditional Latin mass.

Lee: “But also other text which can connect us to this issue…”

… including sections of the Pope’s letter, a list of endangered species, and a poem by the Korean Zen poet Shiva Ryu. Lee weaves these texts together to help people reflect on climate change.

[Clip from the fourth movement, “Ite, Missa Est”]

Reporting credit: Sarah Kennedy / ChavoBart Digital Media