Conan Gray will release his fourth studio album, Wishbone, tonight, August 15, through Republic Records. The project marks Gray’s return to a more stripped-back, singer-songwriter approach.

According to Gray, the songs on Wishbone were written over the past two years in private moments between tours and after performances. “Over the past two years, I’ve been secretly writing songs,” he said. “After shows in the basements of venues, in hotel beds, between tours, I’d come home and write the things I felt nobody wanted to hear. Maybe even the things I didn’t want people to hear.”

Also read: Eyes of Wakanda Part 2: Is there an episode 5 or will Marvel launch a new season?

The album reunites Gray with Grammy-winning producer Dan Nigro, who previously worked on his debut EP Sunset Season (2018) and his albums Kid Krow (2020) and Superache (2022). Nigro serves as executive producer, joined by Ethan Gruska, Noah Conrad, Luka Kloser, and Elvira.

Gray described Wishbone as a project rooted in personal storytelling. “I didn’t know what story I was telling, I was just living in it,” he said. “Slowly, I started to see myself in full picture, the slivers of myself I’d always been, but never faced.”

Live Events

Wishbone tracklist and tour information

Wishbone features 12 tracks, including the singles “This Song” and “Vodka Cranberry.” The full tracklist is:

Actor This Song Vodka Cranberry Romeo My World Class Clown Nauseous Caramel Connell Sunset Tower Eleven Eleven Care

To accompany the release, Gray will launch The Wishbone Pajama Show tour, which promises an immersive, themed experience. Hemlocke Springs will join as the special guest.

“THE WISHBONE PAJAMA SHOW is sailing to you!” Gray shared on social media. “Join me for a night with Wishbone the album (as well as my other favorite songs, of course)… pack your sailor caps and pajama pants, I’ll pack @hemlockesprings.”

Also read: Is Olivia Rodrigo dating British actor Louis Partridge? What we know

The tour begins later this month, starting with several festival appearances in Europe before additional dates to be announced.

