TV host and comedian Conan O’Brien will be hosting the 97th Academy Awards on March 2, taking over from Jimmy Kimmel.

Recently, Conan O’Brien at a press conference said that he does not think he will be able to avoid politics when he hosts Oscars 2025.

“I think as host I cannot ignore the moment we’re in right now, but also it’s threading a needle,” Reuters quoted O’Brien as saying.

He added that he is looking forward to doing the same with humour, but will make sure that the highly-anticipated event “doesn’t drift into only about that.”

Who is Conan O’Brien?

O’Brien’s has been a part of the TV industry for more than three decades now. The 61-year-old has donned many hats as a writer, actor, producer, comedian and host.



Born on April 18, 1963 in Brookline, Massachusetts, O’Brien attended Brookline High School and passed out as valedictorian in 1981. He later joined Harvard University and studied History and Literature, graduating in 1985. During that time, he also wrote for the Harvard Lampoon magazine, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Highly popular for his distinctive humour, O’Brien made a name for himself in the TV industry by writing for The Simpsons as well as Saturday Night Live. Later on, he hosted Late Night with Conan O’Brien. This was followed by The Tonight Show for a brief period.Also Read : Singer Gracie Abrams cancels sold-out show in Brussels due to poor health

He even ran his own show, named after him, for more than a decade. Apart from this, he runs his podcast, named Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend.

Conan O’Brien net worth

According to Mirror, O’Brien has a net worth of $200 million, due to his work as TV host and other business ventures.

He earlier received $32.5 million in settlement after leaving NBC. Between 2010 and 2020, he is said to have earned a salary of $12 million per year from Conan show on TBS.

In 2010, there were reports that O’Brien was selling his apartment in New York City for $25 million. Presently, he owns several properties in California’s Carpinteria and the Pacific Palisades, which recently survived the horrifying wildfires.

SiriusXM had in 2022 bought O’Brien’s podcasting network Team Coco for $150 million.

Conan O’Brien awards

Over the past few decades, O’Brien has been honoured with five Primetime Emmy Awards. He has been nominated 30 times in the Emmys. He has also served as the host for the Emmys in 2002 and 2006, the 2014 MTV Movie Awards among others.

Also Read : Justin Timberlake’s Columbus concert cancelled last-minute due to flu: Fans left disappointed

He was recently announced as the recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

FAQs



1. When and where will Oscars 2025 take place?

The 97th Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 2, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

2. Where to watch Oscars 2025?

People can catch the live coverage on ABC and Hulu.

