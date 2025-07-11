JOHANNESBURG, South Africa 11 July 2025/ South African access equipment specialist Concord Access Solutions (CAS) has launched the Genie Next-Gen slab scissor lift into the African market, a revolutionary step forward in lift design, performance and aesthetics. The new machines introduce major improvements such as a 30% increase in runtime and efficiency, 70% fewer hydraulic hoses and fittings, and up to 35% savings in maintenance costs.

The Genie Next-Gen slab range includes the GS-1932, GS-2646, GS-3246 and GS-4046 models, each engineered to deliver enhanced performance, reduced maintenance needs and improved user experience.

“These new lifts mark a key milestone in the evolution of electric slab scissor lifts,” says Marcus Gartside, Sales Manager at CAS. “While internal changes and technological enhancements have continued over the years, the overall appearance of these lifts has remained the same across manufacturers, until now.”

With advancements like moving from hydraulic drive motors to DC electric drive, and to the game-changing E-Drive range (AC motors) still retained, the new range brings a host of additional new benefits into the global market.

“Although previous models retained a traditional, boxy design that didn’t reflect the internal innovation of the engineering team, the Next-Gen range now brings the outside in line with the inside,” Gartside explains.

Next-Gen features

The reimagined GS-32 and GS-46 models are designed to extend machine life, reduce total cost of ownership and enhance operator experience. The result is a groundbreaking curved linkage design that makes the lifts lighter yet stronger.

This redesign enables the use of right-sized components with lower replacement costs, including batteries, drive motors and other components. The energy-efficient AC drive motors are retained, while maintenance-free Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) batteries are now standard, with lithium-ion available as a factory option on all models.

For sensitive environments such as food manufacturing, customers can put in a special order for the 100% electric, oil-free E-Lift GS-1932 version.

“With a reinforced platform and extension deck that reduce flex, operator comfort is improved. Adding to this is the new modular platform control, which is lighter to hold, ergonomically improved, visually enhanced, and compliant with the new ISO21455 standards,” adds Gartside.

Additional updates include:

Integrated decals set back from surfaces to reduce scraping damage

A rugged new manual box

Reinforced forklift pockets

Numerous other subtle improvements, all designed to make this Next-Gen range of scissor lifts a true all-round performer that raises the industry bar once again.

CAS strikes gold

Led by its customer-first approach combined with continuous innovation, CAS earned Gold in Genie’s 2024 Dealer of the Year Awards. The awards recognise outstanding resellers across the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region for their market performance.

“Out of a highly competitive field across EMEA, our team stood out for performance, customer experience, and brand representation,” says Gartside. “This win reflects the dedication of our entire network, from field technicians to back-office support. Every lift we deliver is backed by passion, precision, and people-first service.”

Genie recognised six authorised dealers in this year’s awards – three in Europe and three in the East region (Middle East and Africa) – who exemplify Genie’s commitment to quality by delivering outstanding customer service, ensuring parts availability, and strong collaboration with the Genie team.

“These dealers meet and exceed expectations, supporting our customers with passion and integrity,” says Sharbel Kordahi, Genie Vice President of Sales for EMEA. “We’re proud to partner with teams committed to creating ever-increasing value for users.”

Serving customers across Africa

Formerly Goscor Access Solutions until February 2024, CAS operates a fleet of over 1 000 access equipment units with working heights from six to 57 metres. In addition to equipment sales across Africa – reaching as far north as Nigeria, Ethiopia, the DRC and Kenya – CAS offers a rental fleet suitable for multiple industries across Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries.

“This leap forward in design makes the Next-Gen range even better suited for industries like manufacturing, maintenance, construction, cleaning, painting, warehousing, hospitals, data centres and hospitality,” Gartside concludes. “Through our award-winning expertise, we’re proud to bring this innovation to our customers across the continent, supported by our trusted support, technical excellence and commitment to long-term value.”

