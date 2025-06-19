This article contains paid for content produced in collaboration with VEGA Controls.

As industries continue to focus on safety, efficiency, and system reliability, VEGA Controls is providing its range of conductivity level switches as a simple yet effective solution for accurate point level detection.

Designed for ease of use, robust performance, and straightforward integration, these probes are suggested as the smart choice for a wide range of liquid applications—including sumps, tanks, and chemical dosing systems.

And with trusted solutions like Hawker Probes now discontinued, there’s never been a better time to upgrade and future-proof your level detection systems, says VEGA.

Simple setup and reliable results

As VEGA explains, these conductivity level switches are designed to make level detection simple, reliable, and hassle-free. Built with rugged construction for long-term performance, they are well suited for use across the water, wastewater, and process industries — even in the most demanding environments.

The range includes a choice of probe configurations, with single rod and multi rod options, and various housing designs to meet the needs of different applications. Paired with VEGATOR controllers, available in both single and dual-channel formats, the switches offer flexible integration into new or existing systems. ATEX-certified versions are also available for hazardous areas where safety is critical. With fast delivery options and easy installation, upgrading your level detection has never been easier.

For continuous level monitoring, VEGA also offers the VEGAPULS C 21 non-contact radar sensor, providing reliable measurement even in challenging environments, and the VEGAMET controller for enhanced system control.

With decades of instrumentation expertise and dedicated UK-based support, VEGA is here to help you simplify upgrades, minimise downtime, and keep your level detection processes running smoothly.

Find out how to upgrade your level detection. Call VEGA on 01444 870055 or visit VEGA Conductivity Level Probes