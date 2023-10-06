Drake’s fans are eager to learn about Conductor Williams, the man who has produced the rapper’s latest timestamp song, 8AM in Charlotte.

The track is expected to be on his forthcoming album, For All the Dogs, and the music video even features his adorable son, Adonis, addressing his father as “Daddy GOAT.” The latest song appears to be a hit among fans, so let us tell you about the producer who injected life into Drake‘s new project.

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Producer of Drake’s new song Conductor Williams has won a Grammy

In addition to multiple Grammy nominations, Conductor Williams won the award in 2007 for Best Instrumental Soloist Performance (with orchestra).

The 65-year-old musician is a renowned pianist, having appeared as a soloist across the United States. He grew up in Washington, D.C., where he took up the violin in a public school followed by private lessons. He reportedly lives with his wife and daughter in Michigan while working on music.

The North Carolina resident isn’t too popular in the mainstream music industry, but his contribution to Drake’s new song has gathered a lot of attention as fans are raving about his composition.

Williams took to Instagram a few hours ago to share the music video of Drake’s song that he produced.

The Conductor wrote in the caption: “Family @champagnepapi put a battery in my back that has detailed my vision and has even more deeply connected me to the art. I wish I could tell you what happens next!!”

Rapper drops 8AM in Charlotte

Drake dropped 8AM in Charlotte on Thursday featuring his little son, who narrates a goat’s journey filled with obstacles.

Throughout the song, the rapper flexes his lifestyle with the mention of musicians such as Michael Jackson, Shania Twain, and DJ Screw.

8AM in Charlotte has opened to amazing reviews as fans have branded it one of Drake’s best songs ever.

“8AM in Charlotte is top tier Drake,” said one.

Another added: “That Drake – 8AM in Charlotte a banger”

“8am in Charlotte..amazing… ready for the whole album,” wrote another excited fan.

Drake has several timestamp songs and 8AM in Charlotte is the latest addition to the list. The others are: