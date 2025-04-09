Three American citizens who had been sentenced to death over a failed coup attempt in the Democratic Republic of Congo were sent back to the United States on Tuesday, according to a spokeswoman for the Congolese presidency.

The American men were among 37 people sentenced to death seven months ago for participating in a May 2024 attack on Congo’s government that included a gunfight near the presidential palace. Congo’s presidency said last week that the three Americans — Marcel Malanga, Tyler Thompson and Benjamin Zalman-Polun — were granted individual clemency and had their death sentences commuted to life imprisonment.

The Congolese presidency’s spokeswoman, Tina Salama, posted photographs of them boarding a plane on Tuesday. She said that the plane was bound for the United States, where the three men would serve their sentences.

Tammy Bruce, a State Department spokeswoman, confirmed on Tuesday that the three men had been transferred, telling a news conference that “they’re in our custody.” But there was no comment from the Justice Department as of Wednesday about where, how, or if the men would serve their sentences in the United States.