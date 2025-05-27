Joseph Kabila was accused of supporting the Rwanda-backed militia M23. Days later he arrived in Goma, a city held by the militia, so he remains out of prosecutors’ reach.
Source link
Joseph Kabila was accused of supporting the Rwanda-backed militia M23. Days later he arrived in Goma, a city held by the militia, so he remains out of prosecutors’ reach.
Source link
TodayHeadline is a dynamic news website dedicated to delivering up-to-date and comprehensive news coverage from around the globe.
© 2024 Todayheadline.co