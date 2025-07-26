toggle caption Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP

Congress recently passed — at the White House’s request — a rescission package that cancels $9 billion in spending Congress had previously approved. We discuss whether Congress has forfeited its power to decide how the government spends its money, and what that means for voters across the country.

This episode: political correspondent Sarah McCammon, congressional correspondent Deirdre Walsh, and senior White House correspondent Tamara Keith.

This podcast was produced by Bria Suggs and edited by Rachel Baye. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

