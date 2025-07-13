WASHINGTON — Congress is preparing to direct the Pentagon to establish permanent funding for a U.S. Space Force initiative that delivers commercial satellite imagery and analytics to military commanders worldwide, even as the program faces uncertainty in the Trump administration’s defense budget proposal.
To continue reading this article:
Register now and get
3 free articles every month.
You’ll also receive our weekly SpaceNews This Week newsletter every Friday. Opt-out at any time.
Get unlimited access to
SpaceNews.com now.
Use code SNLAUNCH for 30% off your first payment.
Subscriptions renew automatically at full price. Cancel anytime. Sales tax may apply. No refunds. Only one discount code valid per subscription.
See all subscription options