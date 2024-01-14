Congressional leaders have agreed on a short-term spending deal that will avoid another government shutdown until March.

The agreement will allow funding through to March 1 and March 8 and will allow for more time to craft longer-term, agency specific spending bills.

It comes are Republican hardliners threatened to derail talks ahead of the first funding deadline of January 19.

Congress previously agreed to set the overall government spending level for the 2024 fiscal year to at $1.59 trillion.

The stopgap bill will now have to pass both the House and Senate before midnight next Saturday to avoid a partial government shutdown.

The short-term bill, which is known as a continuing resolution, will run to March 1 for some federal agencies whose approved funds are set to run out Friday and extend the remainder of government operations to March 8.

House speaker Mike Johnson will reportedly hold a call with fellow House Republicans on Sunday at 8pm where they will speak about spending negotiations.

He has been under pressure from his hard-right flank in recent days to jettison a recent bipartisan spending deal with Senate Democrats.

The bill would need Democratic support to pass the narrowly divided House.

Johnson insisted Friday that he is sticking with the deal he struck with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, despite pressure from some conservatives to renegotiate. Moderates in the party had urged him to stay the course.

‘Our top-line agreement remains,’ Johnson said Friday, referring to the budget accord reached on January 7.

That accord sets $1.66 trillion in spending for the next fiscal year, with $886 billion of the tally going to defense.