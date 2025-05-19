No Result
Conjunction over the Gulf | Astronomy Magazine

May 19, 2025
Space Exploration
Conjunction over the Gulf | Astronomy Magazine
Amirreza Kamkar The Moon, Saturn, and Venus meet in a conjunction, seen Jan. 4 over the rocky shoreline of the Persian Gulf in southern Iran. The photographer used Canon mirrorless camera and wide-angle lens at 15mm to take a 4-second exposure at f/4 and ISO 1600.
Amirreza Kamkar

The Moon, Saturn, and Venus meet in a conjunction, seen Jan. 4 over the rocky shoreline of the Persian Gulf in southern Iran. The photographer used Canon mirrorless camera and wide-angle lens at 15mm to take a 4-second exposure at f/4 and ISO 1600.


