Conjunction over the Gulf | Astronomy Magazine

Amirreza Kamkar The Moon, Saturn, and Venus meet in a conjunction, seen Jan. 4 over the rocky shoreline of the Persian Gulf in southern Iran. The photographer used Canon mirrorless camera and wide-angle lens at 15mm to take a 4-second exposure at f/4 and ISO 1600.
Amirreza Kamkar
