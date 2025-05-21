This is a bonus edition of Space Minds by SpaceNews.

This week we’re at the US Geospatial Intelligence Foundation GEOINT Symposium in St. Louis where we’ll post episodes Monday through Wednesday.

Our guest today is Devin Brande, Director, Commercial Operations, National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency. He sits down with Chief Content and Strategy Officer Mike Gruss to break down the latest news and insights from the event.

Kepler Communications Inc. is a satellite telecommunications provider on a mission to deliver Internet connectivity to space. Kepler provides real-time, continuous service for space communications and was the first commercial company to announce the successful demonstration of SDA-compatible optical inter-satellite links (OISLs) on orbit. The Kepler Network will initially service low Earth orbit (LEO) and plans to provide connectivity services to space missions in LEO, MEO, GEO, and beyond. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Kepler is building a global company to enable communications for the future space economy.

About Space Minds

Space Minds is a new audio and video podcast from SpaceNews that focuses on the inspiring leaders, technologies and exciting opportunities in space.

The weekly podcast features compelling interviews with scientists, founders and experts who love to talk about space, covers the news that has enthusiasts daydreaming, and engages with listeners. Join David Ariosto, Mike Gruss and journalists from the SpaceNews team for new episodes every Thursday.

Watch a new episode every Thursday on SpaceNews.com and on the SpaceNews YouTube channel.

Be the first to know when new episodes drop! Enter your email, and we’ll make sure you get exclusive access to each episode as soon as it goes live!

“*” indicates required fields

Note: By registering, you consent to receive communications from SpaceNews and our partners.

Related