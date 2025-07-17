Connie Francis, the wholesome pop star of the 1950s and ’60s whose hits include Pretty Little Baby, has died at 87.

Her death was announced Thursday by her friend and publicist Ron Roberts, who did not immediately provide additional details.

Francis was a top performer of the pre-Beatles era, rarely off the charts from 1957 to 1964. Able to appeal to both young people and adults, she had more than a dozen top-20 hits, starting with Who’s Sorry Now? and including the No. 1 songs Don’t Break the Heart That Loves You and The Heart Has a Mind of Its Own. Like other teen favourites of her time, she also starred in several films, including Where the Boys Are and Follow the Boys.

Francis recorded the song Pretty Little Baby more than 60 years ago.

While not deemed a hit at the time, it took off in May 2025 as a trending sound featured in millions of TikTok posts, with various influencers and celebrities posting videos of them lip-synching the lyrics.

This also contributed to the song landing in the top songs on Spotify’s Viral 50 global and U.S. lists.

Major star of pre-Beatles era

Concetta Rosemarie Franconero was born on Dec. 12, 1937, in Newark, N.J. She was just three when her father presented her with a child-size accordion. The next year, she began singing and playing the instrument at various public events.

At age nine, she began appearing on television programs, including Arthur Godfrey’s Talent Scouts and The Perry Como Show. It was Godfrey who suggested she shorten her last name.

The dark-haired singer was just 17 when she signed a contract with MGM Records following appearances on several TV variety shows. Her earliest recordings attracted little attention, but then she released her version of Who’s Sorry Now?, an old ballad by Ted Snyder, Bert Kalmar and Harry Ruby.

American pop singer Connie Francis fixes her hair during a press reception held for her at the Dorchester Hotel in London in August 1959. (Keystone via Getty Images)

It had little success initially until Dick Clark played it on his American Bandstand show in 1958. Francis followed with such teen hits as Stupid Cupid, Everybody’s Somebody’s Fool and Lipstick on Your Collar. Her records became hits worldwide as she re-recorded versions of her original songs in Italian and Spanish, among other languages.

Clark featured her repeatedly on American Bandstand, and she said in later years that without his support, she would have abandoned her music career.

Her concerts around the country quickly sold out.

‘My personal life is a regret’

Meanwhile, a romance bloomed with fellow teen idol Bobby Darin, who had volunteered to write songs for her. But when her father heard rumours that the pair were planning a wedding, he stormed into a rehearsal and pulled a gun on Darin, ending their relationship, and seeming to set on Francis on a traumatic path.

She chronicled some of it in her autobiography Who’s Sorry Now?

“My personal life is a regret from A to Z,” she told The Associated Press in 1984, the year the book came out. “I realized I had allowed my father to exert too much influence over me.”

Her father, George Franconero, was a roofing contractor from New Jersey. When she was four, he began booking singing dates for her, going on to become her manager.

Although her acting career had faded by the mid-’60s, Francis was still popular on the concert circuit when she appeared at the Westbury Music Center in Westbury, N.Y., in 1974. She had returned to her hotel room and was asleep when a man broke in and raped her at knifepoint. He was never captured.

Francis sued the hotel, alleging its security was faulty, and a jury awarded her $2.5 million US in 1976. The two sides then settled out of court for $1,475,000 as an appeal was pending. She said the attack destroyed her marriage and put her through years of emotional turmoil.

She suffered another tragedy in 1981 when her brother George was shot to death as he was leaving his New Jersey home. Later in the decade, her father had her committed to a psychiatric hospital, where she was diagnosed as manic-depressive. At one point, she attempted suicide by swallowing dozens of sleeping tablets. After three days in a coma, she recovered.

She was married four times and would say that only her third husband, Joseph Garzilli, was worth the trouble. The other marriages each lasted less than a year.