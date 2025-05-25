The Edmonton Oilers bounced back in a big way, defeating the Dallas Stars 6-1 in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final on the night of May 25. The Oilers lead the best-of-seven series 2-1 with this dominant win.

Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman led the charge with two goals each. Defensemen Evan Bouchard and John Klingberg also scored. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a standout night, collecting three assists. Goalie Stuart Skinner was sharp, making 33 saves and helping shut down the Dallas offense.

Edmonton came out strong, with Bouchard opening the scoring in the first period. Just 36 seconds later, McDavid scored on a breakaway to make it 2-0. The Oilers kept the pressure on, and by the third period, they had a 4-1 lead thanks to Hyman’s breakaway goal and McDavid’s second of the night. Hyman added his second later, and Klingberg finished it with a power-play goal.

Dallas struggled throughout the game. Their only goal came from Jason Robertson in the second period. The Stars were again without key forward Roope Hintz, who is sidelined with an injury. Without Hintz, Dallas lacked offensive power and couldn’t match Edmonton’s speed and execution. The Stars have gone scoreless in the first period of all their road playoff games, being outscored 9-0.

The Oilers’ offense looked fast, dangerous, and well-organized. They made smart plays and took advantage of Dallas’ mistakes. With the home crowd behind them, Edmonton put together one of its most complete performances of the playoffs.

Live Events



In Game 2, the Edmonton Oilers lost to the Dallas Stars 3-1 in double overtime. The defeat brought the series to a tie, making it 1-1 at that moment. Game 4 will also be played in Edmonton on May 27 (Tuesday).